OUACHITA PARISH, La. (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Louisiana received quite the spooky response from a man when he was asked about a bag of meth found on his nightstand, CBS affiliate KNOE reports.

The Ouachita Parish man, identified as Michael Auttonberry, called authorities and said he was attacked with an axe and that he was stabbed in the head.

Deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to his home and were met with displeasure, according to KNOE. The man was placed in handcuffs as a safety precaution.

Authorities said they didn’t find any signs that Auttonberry was attacked with an axe. The man said there were intruders inside his home, but authorities did not find any.

However, they did find a bag of meth on the man’s nightstand. KNOE reports the man told deputies the intruders or a ghost had planted the meth.

Auttonberry was arrested for giving a false police report and drug possession.