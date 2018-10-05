(CBSNEWS) – Walmart is recalling about 246,000 axes sold nationwide because the product’s head can detach from the handle, potentially causing injury.

The retailing giant has received two reports of axe heads coming off their handles, resulting in minor cuts and abrasions, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.

The Ozark Trail camp axes were sold exclusively at Walmart stores across the country and online from January 2017 through July 2018 for about $8, the agency said. Consumers should return the axes, manufactured by Gardex of India, for a full refund.

The axes being recalled are steel-shaft tubular axes measuring about 14 inches long from handle to axe head and weigh just over a pound. They have a black, non-slip rubber grip, with “Ozark Trail” and the model number 6011140 printed on the packaging.

Consumers can call Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. Central time any day or go to http://www.walmart.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

