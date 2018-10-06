  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 PMThe Jason Garrett Show
    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Matt Yurus
Filed Under:Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Kirk Williams, Kyle Richardson, Oklahoma Sooners, Red River Showdown, Superfan, Texas Longhorns

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Many college football fans mark this day on their calendars: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners. The dubbed “Red River Showdown” has become a tradition nationwide and, in particular, for one fan who said he has attended this game each year for the last 40 years.

University of Texas at Austin graduate Kirk Williams showed off his pride Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in his 40th-consecutive game that pits the Longhorns against the Sooners.

kirk Christmas In October: Texas Superfan Attends 40th Consecutive Game Against Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns superfan Kirk Williams

Tens of thousands of fans filled the seats for the 113th edition of the Red River Showdown. For Williams, the bands and the crowd, the scene is all too familiar — in a good way.

“It’s like Christmas comes in October,” said Williams. “But it also happens to be my 40th-consecutive Texas-OU game.”

It’s a day his wife refused to let slip by, organizing a celebration of sorts that included pins of Williams as a UT Austin Silver Spur. His consecutive-games streak dates back to his freshman year at the university.

“These are my family, my buddies, my wife, my kids,” said Williams. “Because really, you win the game before the game is kicked off.”

In the crowd celebrating with Williams was former Texas linebacker Kyle Richardson. He played in the rivalry game in the mid-90s and explained what it’s like to come out of the tunnel and onto the Cotton Bowl field.

“It’s an unbelievable experience. It’s intense,” said Richardson. “When you come out of the OU side, all the OU fans, as a Texas player, are booing, yelling, throwing things at you. And then once you cross the 50-yard line, all you here is Texas fans.”

Williams said his favorite memory from his 40 years of attending the rivalry game came in 1994 — Richardson’s freshman year — when Texas stopped Oklahoma on the 1-yard line for the win.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s