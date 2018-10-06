SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re covered in itchy, irritating mosquito bites, you’re not alone.

Heavy rain has led to massive swarms of mosquitoes across North Texas. In both Dallas and Tarrant counties combined, more than 350 mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus this year, and there’s been more than 20 confirmed human cases. Health officials said most people don’t experience any symptoms, but, in some cases, it can be deadly.

In one Southlake neighborhood off Shady Oaks Drive, a creek backing up to homes has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The City of Southlake reports four mosquitoes have been found to be carrying West Nile virus in the neighborhood. They’ve been doing testing every week since March.

People who live off Shady Oaks Drive said they’re being particularly careful now by practicing the four Ds.

Using insect repellent with DEET.

Dressing in long sleeves.

Staying inside at dusk and dawn.

Draining standing water.

They said this year, they’re noticing more mosquitoes than last.

“We have a little creek down the roadway and if you go out there to get the mail you’ll just get attacked you know,” Michael Johnson said. “It’s heavy, especially in the evening time.”

Th City of Southlake reports spraying off Shady Oaks Drive will be taking place through the weekend.