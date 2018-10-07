WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head at a party at a Dallas apartment complex early Sunday morning, police say.

Officers responded to the Veridian Place apartments in the 4800 block of Haverwood Lane at around 4:30 a.m. for a shooting call. When they arrived, a large party dispersed, and several people were detained in the parking lot of the complex.

Police found the unresponsive 16-year-old victim on the living room floor of the apartment with a gunshot wound in her head.

Witnesses told police there were several people playing with a handgun at the party when the suspect pointed it at the victim and shot her.

Police say there is no one currently in custody as the investigation continues.

