FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A homeless man and beloved employee at a Fort Worth restaurant is clinging to life after a brutal attack on Saturday.

Mary Perez, owner of Enchiladas Ole, is desperate for justice after she says her friend and employee was attacked by a total stranger in front of the restaurant.

She says a car wreck happened in front of her business on the corner of Sylvania and Dell Street on Saturday. Her employee, Mark Hague, went out to check on the crash.

According to Perez, Hague exchanged words with a woman and a man at the scene. She watched in horror as the man knocked Mark out cold.

CBS 11 first met Perez and Hague in July during a profile of her restaurant that helps the homeless. Even since she opened, she’s been welcoming them inside to grab a cold drink, a snack and air conditioning.

Perez is not sure if Hague will survive the evening. Knowing someone punched and kicked her friend in the head brings tears to her eyes.

“You are three times the size of this guy. He’s homeless. A lot of the homeless have mental issues… you don’t know what they’re fighting… why did you have to hit him like that? There was no reason to do this to him. It was just words,” said Perez.

Perez said she plans to meet with police Monday morning and said officers are looking the suspects in this incident. She is asking anyone with video or information to come forward.