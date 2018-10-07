Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys hands the ball off to Ezekiel Elliott #21 in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a good old fashioned Texas showdown on Sunday, but it wasn’t the outcome Dallas fans wanted. The Cowboys fell to the Texans in overtime 19-16.

It wasn’t the prettiest game for quarterback Dak Prescott, who had two interceptions and one touchdown. The team’s lone touchdown came on a catch from receiver Allen Hurns.

Dallas was led by the defense, who helped keep Houston from overrunning the game.

The defense kept the pressure on Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson throughout and made key plays in the red zone to prevent touchdowns. Even though the defense only had one sack, the pressure kept the Texans from taking a big lead, keeping Dallas in the game.

Safety Xavier Woods made a key interception in the fourth quarter as the Texans were driving down the field in hopes for a game-winning field goal. This took the game to overtime.

Kicker Brett Maher kept Dallas in the game with three out of three field goals made.

The Cowboys are now 2-3 on the season.