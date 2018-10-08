FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A beloved homeless employee at a Fort Worth restaurant has died after a brutal attack over the weekend, the owner said.

Mary Perez, owner of Enchiladas Ole, said her employee, Mark Hague, succumbed to his injuries after he was attacked by a total stranger in front of the restaurant on Saturday.

She said a car wreck happened in front of her business at Sylvania and Dell Street on Saturday. Hague went out to check on the crash.

According to Perez, Hague exchanged words with a woman and a man at the scene, and she watched as the man knocked out Hague and kicked him in the head.

CBS 11 first met Perez and Hague in July during a profile of her restaurant that helps the homeless. She always welcomes them in for refreshments and a place away from the weather outside.

“You are three times the size of this guy. He’s homeless. A lot of the homeless have mental issues… you don’t know what they’re fighting… why did you have to hit him like that? There was no reason to do this to him. It was just words,” said Perez.

Perez said officers are still looking for a suspect in the incident and is asking anyone with video or information to come forward.