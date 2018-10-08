  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

UPDATED | October 8, 2018, 8:30 AM
Filed Under:dallas police, Deadly Shooting, Haverwood Lane, Teen Killed, Veridian Place

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head at a party at a Dallas apartment complex early Sunday morning, police say. A 19-year-old boy was arrested and charged with manslaughter for her death.

william hester cbs 11 16 Year Old Girl Fatally Shot In Head During Party At Dallas Apartment

Suspect William Hester (Dallas County Sheriff)

Officers responded to the Veridian Place apartments in the 4800 block of Haverwood Lane at around 4:30 a.m. for a shooting call. When they arrived, a large party dispersed, and several people were detained in the parking lot of the complex.

Police found the unresponsive 16-year-old victim on the living room floor of the apartment with a gunshot wound in her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old was identified as Jakiyah Wrightsil.

Witnesses told police there were several people playing with a handgun at the party when the suspect pointed it at the victim and shot her.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old William Hester, was arrested in Mesquite and admitted to shooting Wrightsil. He was taken to Lew Sterrett Jail and has been charged with manslaughter.

