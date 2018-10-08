DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said “the better team won the game” following the Cowboys 19-16 overtime loss to the Houston Texans.

The loss drops the Cowboys to 2 and 3 on the season. Dallas has lost all three road games they’ve played this season. “These away games are a challenge, but that’s the way it’s supposed to be.” Jones said outside the Cowboys locker room. “This was never going to be a cake walk, but it’s just real disappointing.”

The biggest question is why the Cowboys coaching staff decided to punt the ball away instead of going for it on 4th and 1 at the Houston 42 yard line in overtime.

“It was a long one (yard), we had a 3rd and 2 and we did not make much on it.” Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett explained after the game. “We felt like at that point in the game, the way our defense was playing, the idea was (to punt and) to pin them down there.”

“Obviously, you would like a chance to go for it on 4th and 1, but I don’t know if that was the best decision right there.” Ezekiel Elliott said after the game.

The Cowboys return home host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Watch the game at 3:25 p.m. on CBS 11 Sports.