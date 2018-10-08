  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

A 5.75" x 4.25" silk flag of the great state of Texas flown with Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins, on the first manned mission to land on the moon. (photo courtesy: Heritage Auctions)

DAYTON, Ohio (CBSDFW/AP) — Flight enthusiasts will soon get a chance to buy items from astronaut Neil Armstrong’s personal collection of artifacts.

The Dayton Daily News reports the family of the first man to walk on the moon will auction off more than 2,000 of his personal memorabilia during a series of sales by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions beginning next month.

The collection includes a variety of artifacts from Armstrong’s 1969 lunar landing and private mementos that include pieces of a wing and propeller from the 1903 Wright Brothers Flyer that the astronaut took with him to the moon.

This picture, taken on July 20, 1969, shows astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, walking on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity.With one small step off a ladder, commander of the Apollo 11 mission Neil Armstrong became the first human to set foot on the moon on July 20, 1969, before the eyes of hundreds of millions of awed television viewers worldwide. With that step, he placed mankind's first footprint on an extraterrestrial world and gained instant hero status. (Photo by NASA/AFP/Getty Images)

Other items that went to the moon with Armstrong include a U.S. flag, the largest size typically flown during Apollo missions; a United Nations flag; a Texas flag; and some Robbins Medallions. The sterling silver medallions were paid for by the crews of Apollo missions and were available for purchase only by NASA astronauts. Armstrong’s collection also includes a rare gold medallion.

Among the more personal items to be auctioned are a Purdue University centennial flag from Armstrong’s alma mater that traveled on Apollo 11 and his Boy Scout cap.

One of Armstrong’s sons, Mark Armstrong, says some of the collection items are historically significant while others will produce laughs.

Armstrong died in his native Ohio in 2012.

