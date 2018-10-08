NORTH DALLAS (HOODLINE) — A new burger and beer spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 11661 Preston Road, Suite 153, in North Dallas, the fresh addition is called Slater’s 50/50.

The chain, which has locations in California, Nevada, Hawaii and elsewhere in Texas, gets its name from its 50/50 burger patty: half ground bacon, half ground beef.

Signature burgers, made with Black Canyon Angus beef and thick-cut bacon, include the Lone Star Smoke with cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun; the P.B. & Jellousy topped with peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun; and the Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger with grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and Thousand Island dressing on a brioche bun.

Also on the menu are loaded fries, wings, salads, milkshakes and more. Pair your fare with a selection from the bar, which offers beer and cocktails.

Slater’s 50/50 has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

SomChics M., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 30, wrote, “Had a great turnout for the grand opening, the burgers were so good! … They also have a lot of craft beers.”

Yelper Seven K. added, “Nice location and friendly staff.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Slater’s 50/50 is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.