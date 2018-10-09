Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Our CBS11 colleague Doug Dunbar has been out since October 2, caring for his mother “Mama Dunbar” in southern Michigan who is in the final stages of leukemia.
He has been sharing his mother’s journey and his role in it on Twitter and we are sharing it with you.
Doug says he looks forward to being back on the air as soon as he can, and back with his CBS11 family but for now he’s where he needs to be.
Here are his most recent tweets from his childhood home where his mother lives.