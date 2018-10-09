FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Our CBS11 colleague Doug Dunbar has been out since October 2, caring for his mother “Mama Dunbar” in southern Michigan who is in the final stages of leukemia.

He has been sharing his mother’s journey and his role in it on Twitter and we are sharing it with you.

Doug says he looks forward to being back on the air as soon as he can, and back with his CBS11 family but for now he’s where he needs to be.

Here are his most recent tweets from his childhood home where his mother lives.

2 years ago today. Crossing the finish line at @IRONMANtri Worlds in Kona. Every ounce of effort for @LLSusa. Raising $155k. Little did I know then, 2 years to the day, my mom would be in the final stage of a disease I fought, and still fight so hard against. #cancersucks pic.twitter.com/eGriQjAWbz — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) October 9, 2018

So grateful 4 friends. In the final stages of mom’s #cancer, the whispers of a familiar voice, and the touch of a hand, mean the world. 89 days since her #leukemia diagnosis. Even though she hasn’t been awake in days, there is love being spoken. My ❤️ knows she can hear us… pic.twitter.com/nPJGTogefr — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) October 8, 2018

My kids. My mom. When they made it to Michigan yesterday, mom was smiling with them, sharing glances and touches and I love you’s. She fell asleep at 9 last night. She hasn’t woken up since. The depth of the reality has settled in. But it will never outweigh the depth of our love pic.twitter.com/0iqH5tMxiJ — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) October 7, 2018

There are some things that #Leukemia cannot take away. One of them is the love of a Saturday afternoon watching Michigan football. Homecoming for them. As we continue to wish for a peaceful home coming for my mom whenever God decides it is time. #cancersucks #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Z6qaCurKhC — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) October 6, 2018

Despite being confined to bed now, despite the ravages of her #leukemia right now. Mom still loves her animals, especially the squirrels that have been hand fed by her for years. “Take care of the squirrels” she asked me today in a whisper. Promise made, promise kept. pic.twitter.com/NhPiWZKoWd — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) October 5, 2018

Sun yesterday but dark clouds have rolled in and the ticking of the clock in the kitchen is the only sound. Sang German songs to mom last night. She hummed along very lightly. My ❤️ is breaking, and aching for peace for her. 85 days since her #leukemia diagnosis. #cancersucks pic.twitter.com/4fkHBPiFuf — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) October 4, 2018

Despite a fair amount of confusion that has settled in, there is no confusion when it comes to the joy of the feeling of having your hair washed. I’ve been here 24 hours and it’s the first time mom has smiled. It made me smile…through the tears. ❤️ #hospice #cancersucks pic.twitter.com/mH6tGifStJ — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) October 3, 2018

Today, #hospice nurses taught me how to administer morphine to my mom minutes after I arrived. I also learned a new depth of helplessness I have never felt in my life. That feeling is only overshadowed, by the lifetime of love between a mother and this son. #grateful pic.twitter.com/Wm2hfWAs7s — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) October 3, 2018