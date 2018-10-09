Filed Under:Bernie, Boyhood, Dazed And Confused, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, Richard Linklater, U.S. Senate, Willie Nelson

AUSTIN (CBSFDW.COM/AP) — Filmmaker Richard Linklater is the latest celebrity wading into the tight U.S. Senate race in Texas with a social media ad attacking Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

Best known for writing and directing “Dazed and Confused,” the coming-of-age comedy that followed a group of Austin teenagers, Linklater made a 30-second spot for a political action committee backed by Cruz opponents. It doesn’t mention Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke, who has campaigned on rejecting outside groups’ money but can’t control their actions.

gettyimages 469533427 Filmmaker Richard Linklater Directs Anti Cruz Web Ad

US director Richard Linklater addresses a press conference after being awarded the Silver Bear for Best Director of the 64th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, on February 15, 2014. (photo credit: DAVID GANNON/AFP/Getty Images)

The ad revives a character from Linklater’s 2011 film “Bernie,” who mocks Cruz for embracing President Donald Trump after the billionaire insulted his family during the 2016 presidential campaign.

During a debate in September, Cruz said he put aside personal feelings after the election to do his job.

Country music legend Willie Nelson held a concert for O’Rourke last month in Austin.

 

 

