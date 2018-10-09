WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deadly Crash, family killed, Fatal Crash, limo, Limousine, limousine crash, Local TV, National Transportation Safety Board, New York, NTSB, seat belts

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (CBSNEWS.COM) – A ceremony for the victims of the limousine crash that killed 20 people ended with participants lifting candles above their heads to signal unity and perseverance. Over 1,000 people jammed a riverside park in Amsterdam, New York, for Monday night’s vigil as victims’ relatives tried to come to grips with the tragedy that happened as a group of friends and family were on their way to a 30th birthday party.

“Tears flowed freely and embraces wrapped tight, as 20 lives taken in one awful accident were honored,” reports CBS Albany, N.Y. affiliate WRGB-TV.

“Everybody knew somebody. Some knew a few, I knew just about everybody,” Chris Lanzi told the station.

deadly ny limo crash 1 More Than 1,000 Jam Park For Vigil For NY Limo Crash Victims

(credit: CBS News)

The supersized limo ran a stop sign and hit a parked SUV on Saturday in Schoharie, N.Y., authorities said.

They’ve yet to say how fast the limo was going or determine why it failed to stop and sped off the road at the bottom of a long hill.

The 19-seat vehicle had at least some seat belts, but it was unclear whether anyone inside was wearing them, National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt said.

The crash about 170 miles north of New York City came three years after another deadly stretch-limo wreck in New York state spurred calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to examine such vehicles’ safety. There is no evidence the state took any steps to do so.

Some relatives of the dead shed tears as local officials expressed solidarity with them.

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, a Democrat from Amsterdam, told a crowd that spilled onto a bridge spanning the Mohawk River, “We are crushed with you, we are crushed for you.”

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Entire Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s