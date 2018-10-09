WEATHERNORTH TEXAS STORMS/FLOODING | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
MEXICO (CBSDFW.COM) – Mexico’s civil protection agency issued a warning following the latest activity of the Popocatepetl volcano.

Two explosions were recorded about an hour and 10 minutes apart Monday, generating a column of ash with a height of more than 11,400 feet and 7,800 feet respectively, dispersing in a northeast direction with ash fall reported at Puebla Airport.

The Popocatepetl Volcanic Alert system warns explosive activity could continue in a low to intermediate scale, mild to moderate ash rains in nearby towns and the possibility of pyroclastic flows and short-range mud flows.

The volcano is 44 miles from Mexico City, and close to Morelos, Puebla and Mexico states.

Popocatepetl is an Aztec word for smoking mountain.

Popocatepetl volcano (Source: Mexico’s National Disaster Prevention Centre)

