WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has resigned, CBS News’ Fin Gomez has confirmed, according to a senior administration source.

President Trump has accepted her resignation, but he tweeted that a “big announcement” was coming at 10:30 a.m.

gettyimages 978855062 e1529446732698 Nikki Haley Resigns As UN Ambassador, To Meet With Trump

US Ambassador to the United Nation Nikki Haley speaks at the US Department of State in Washington DC on June 19, 2018. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told pool reporters in a statement, “President Trump and Ambassador Nikki Haley will meet in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m. this morning” in an event open to cameras and the press pool, meaning only a handful of journalists will be present.

◊◊◊ Click Here For The Latest On The Story From CBS News ◊◊◊

