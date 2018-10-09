WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has resigned, CBS News’ Fin Gomez has confirmed, according to a senior administration source.

President Trump has accepted her resignation, but he tweeted that a “big announcement” was coming at 10:30 a.m.

Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30am. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told pool reporters in a statement, “President Trump and Ambassador Nikki Haley will meet in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m. this morning” in an event open to cameras and the press pool, meaning only a handful of journalists will be present.

