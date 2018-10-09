FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A young North Texas entrepreneur is getting into the furniture making business. From his parents’ garage in Fort Worth, Andy Arnold refinishes chairs, with a heartfelt message.

For Andy, it is all about process.

“My favorite part is sanding. I am a master sander,” Andy says.

Sanding, painting and embellishing, he takes worn down wooden furniture and gives it new life — personality included.

“If you sit in this chair, you will feel joy,” he explains.

Joy. Dreams. No Limits. The words are illustrated on his finished chairs.

“No limits”, is how Andy lives his life.

“Ever since junior high school, he’d dress up in a shirt and tie and go to school and ride the bus, sitting in the front. Everyone else is in their school clothes, and here he is dressed up as a businessman,” says Andy’s mother, Carolyn.

Carolyn and Andy’s father, Bill, say their son has always wanted to be a businessman.

His mom is an artist and his father is in the remodeling business, so furniture work seemed like a natural fit.

Three years ago, the Arnolds began rounding up old, worn and broken chairs that Andy could revitalize. In the last six months, the Arnolds say, he has really picked up speed.

Today, he turns out a finished product on a weekly basis, selling some of the chairs and donating others to hospitals and schools.

“It makes me so happy,” Andy says.

A positive attitude; some people are just born with it.

“Born with Down Syndrome, immediately the world will put limitations on you. His Daddy and I said, ‘We’re not going to do that. We’re not going to agree with that. You’re going to be what you want to be. We’re going to support you’,” Carolyn explains.

Andy spent the first days of his life in the NICU at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Recently, he went back to gift the doctors and staff with a refinished rocking chair.

“I really like the nurses there. They’re so kind,” Andy says.

“To hear him say joy prevails.. How often do we hear that from people… who recognize how powerful joy can be,” says Dr. Jill Koss, with Family Support Services at Cook Children’s.

What will Andy’s chair business become?

Andy says, “I just really don’t know yet, but I’m still thinking about it.”

In the meantime, he has a comfortable chair to sit in, and dream.

Andy’s Chairs takes custom chair orders and accepts donations of wooden chairs to be used in future projects.