DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors will investigate the collapse of a West Dallas townhouse under construction, after the incident took the life of one worker and injured five others.

Raul Ortega, a third party contract worker for Megatel Homes’ Soho Square development, died Monday.

A heavy rainstorm passed through the newly developed West Dallas subdivision near Singleton and Sylvan just before 4:00 p.m. Monday.

A statement released by Megatel stated the weather made the unfinished structure vulnerable, and caused the collapse.

The company said:

“One of our construction projects experienced a partial structural collapse while several of our third party construction crews were working. Dallas emergency services were notified immediately and are on site. We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide further information as it becomes available. The high winds and heavy rain that Dallas is currently experiencing caused the unfinished structure to become vulnerable and collapse. We understand that some of the construction workers have been injured and that there was tragically one fatality. We will provide further information as it becomes available. Our thoughts and prayers are with the construction crew and their families.”

An OSHA Spokesman said Tuesday an investigation into the incident will be completed, including an assessment of work conditions and workload.

Ortega was part of the team assigned to complete the wood frame of the townhouse.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the other injured workers sustained bruises and fractures.