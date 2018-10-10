Filed Under:666, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, Child abuse, devil, Evil, Manuel LaRosa-Lopez, Pope Francis, Preacher, Religion, Sex, Sex Abuse, St. John Fisher Catholic Church, Tragic, U.S. Catholic, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Bishop Edward Burns says the Catholic Diocese of Dallas has hired a team of former state and federal law enforcement officers to review the personnel files of hundreds of priests now serving in the diocese.

Burns said during an announcement Tuesday that the investigation began in February and is meant to ensure a safe environment for parishioners. The team will investigate any accusation against a priest, not just ones relating to sexual abuse of minors.

A diocese spokeswoman told The Dallas Morning News the review will focus on the 220 priests active in the diocese, but could be expanded to include those who previously served.

The investigation comes after Burns in August revealed a former pastor, Edmundo Paredes, was accused of abusing three boys more than a decade ago at St. Celia’s Church. The now adult men made credible accusations of sexual assault when they were in their mid-teens.

Rev. Edmundo Paredes (Catholic Diocese of Dallas)

The Dallas Diocese said Paredes was first suspended and removed from ministry in June 2017 after financial irregularities were discovered at the church.

He has not been heard from since about March.

