ODESSA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a federal prisoner has died after what a west Texas hospital says was a shooting inside the hospital.

The marshals service says in a news release that the prisoner died around 6 p.m. Monday at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, about 330 miles west of Dallas.

The release says the incident is under investigation and no details, including the prisoner’s name, were released.

Marshals service spokesman Brent Sheets told the Odessa American on Tuesday that he cannot comment further on the matter.

A statement on the hospital’s Facebook page says the prisoner was shot just after 4 p.m. Monday.

Both the hospital and the marshals service said there were no other injuries.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

