WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Weatherford Police made it a memorable day Tuesday for a boy who has had a tough time of it lately.

Wilson Adams, 11, had a tumor removed from his brain in May and began chemotherapy in September.

Not only that, Adams had lost his father in September of 2017 and the family was still dealing with his death.

The Weatherford Police Department said on its Facebook page, “We were humbled and honored to swear in the newest and youngest member to our ranks,” as Adams is not only an honorary officer but is the first to wear the department’s new police uniform debuting next month.

The Weatherford Police Department said it wants Adams and his family to know “we have their backs.”

