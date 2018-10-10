GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas Relief groups are already on the road, headed into Florida, coordinating with about a half dozen teams still working on the east coast.

Team Rubicon sent trucks out to New Orleans Tuesday, from their North Texas Operations Center, to be ready to drive toward Hurricane Michael.

Some of them still have crews cleaning up in the Carolinas that are in the path of the unprecedented Category 4 hurricane on the Florida Panhandle.

“It’s definitely something we have not experienced before, especially considering that all of our resources, all of our major resources are in the direct path of this storm over the next couple of day,” said William Porter with Team Rubicon.

The disaster relief organization, made up of military veterans and first responders, coordinates its missions and deploys many resources from North Texas. At the same time, they’re coordinating with teams in North Carolina, who are getting ready to shelter when the storm reaches that state by Thursday. But this is a new challenge for them though. Typically they will stage teams, out of the path of the storm, then go in to assess damage and see where they can help the most.

Other organizations such as the Red Cross and The Texas Baptist Men are in the same position.

Life-threatening storm surge in Florida and 100-plus-mph winds are expected not just near the coast, but also inland, which could leave some areas without power for over a week.