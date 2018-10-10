MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mesquite Police officer who risked his life trying to save a child from a burning school bus has been fighting for his life since.

Officer Scott Jimenez suffered a heart attack while at the scene of last Wednesday’s deadly school bus crash.

Police said the veteran officer made a heroic effort to try and save 12-year-old Jazmine Alfaro before being overcome by smoke.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors discovered he was also experiencing a heart attack.

Jimenez underwent surgery but is expected to recover.