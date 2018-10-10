  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:deadly school bus crash, dfw, heart attack, Local TV, Mesquite Police, Officer Scott Jimenez
Scott Jimenez - Mesquite Police officer (Mesquite Police Dept.)

 MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mesquite Police officer who risked his life trying to save a child from a burning school bus has been fighting for his life since.

Officer Scott Jimenez suffered a heart attack while at the scene of last Wednesday’s deadly school bus crash.

Police said the veteran officer made a heroic effort to try and save 12-year-old Jazmine Alfaro before being overcome by smoke.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors discovered he was also experiencing a heart attack.

Jimenez underwent surgery but is expected to recover.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s