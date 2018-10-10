FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase that started in Wylie ended with the suspect crashing into a large truck in Farmersville.

The crash happened on State Highway 78 between Sycamore and Business 78.

The suspect’s vehicle ended up under a truck carrying Port-O-Potties.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed while police investigated.

There is no word yet on the suspect’s condition.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene earlier Wednesday. The suspect vehicle could be seen wedged under the hauler with several officers standing nearby.

Both vehicles were damaged and debris could be seen underneath the truck.

The front driver’s side of the suspect’s vehicle appeared to be severely damaged.

No officers were hurt.