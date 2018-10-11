Bone Marrow Registry Planned To Help Dallas Area 8 Year Old With Leukemia

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas 8-year-old is looking for a savior.

Bennett Williams is fighting leukemia for the second time in his young life.

Bennett needs a bone marrow transplant for any hope of a cure, but first he needs a donor.

His sisters aren’t a match, so the family is hoping to find help, not just for Bennett, but for others who typically have a hard time finding matches.

Anyone in good health, between 18 and 55 can register.

Registering involves a fast, easy and painless cheek swab.

Bennett’s donor registry drive is Sunday, October 14 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hyer Elementary School at 8358 Durham Street in North Dallas near Northwest Highway and Northpark Center.