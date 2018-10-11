DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A political mailer comparing President Donald Trump with Adolf Hitler was sent to voters in some parts of Dallas.

It’s part of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price’s political campaign.

The mailer calls Trump an anti-Muslim fascist who used racism to rise to power.

Price also asked people to vote a straight Democratic ticket in the November midterm election.

Republican leaders in Dallas have spoken out in anger against it and suggest it will backfire.

CBS11 has not be able to reach Price for comment.