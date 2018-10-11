  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A political mailer comparing President Donald Trump with Adolf Hitler was sent to voters in some parts of Dallas.

It’s part of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price’s political campaign.

ahitler2 Dallas County Commissioner Compares President Trump To Adolf Hitler In Flier

Hitler-Trump mailer from John Wiley Price

The mailer calls Trump an anti-Muslim fascist who used racism to rise to power.

Price also asked people to vote a straight Democratic ticket in the November midterm election.

Republican leaders in Dallas have spoken out in anger against it and suggest it will backfire.

CBS11 has not be able to reach Price for comment.

