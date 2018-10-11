  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(CBSNEWS) – First lady Melania Trump, whose “Be Best” campaign focuses on the well-being and bullying prevention efforts of young children across the country, says she considers herself to be one of the “most bullied” people in the world. In excerpts of a wide-ranging interview set to air on ABC News on Friday, Trump also discussed an environment of distrust in the White House as an area of concern.

“I could say that I’m the most bullied person on [sic] the world,” the first lady said. “One of them — if you really see what people are saying about me.” She said the personal connection is one reason that led her to focus on educating children on best practices for social media and online behavior.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump tours the Egyptian pyramids and Sphinx in Giza, Egypt, October 6, 2018, the final stop on her 4-country tour through Africa. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump did not cite specific examples of acts of bullying against her.

Trump spoke to ABC News during her recent trip to Africa where she interacted with babies and school-aged children in an effort to raise awareness of her personal initiative as first lady.

The first lady also revealed that there have been several people within her husband’s administration whom she did not trust. She admitted that such discord makes it “harder” to govern, adding “you always need to watch your back.”

