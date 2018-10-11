CLIVE, Iowa (CBSDFW.COM) – With October designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we’ll see many people wearing pink, even NFL players.

But this is new. The police department in Clive, Iowa debuted a pink police car.

Clive Police partnered with a sign company to design and apply the pink decals to a cruiser.

The decked out car is meant to honor breast cancer victims, survivors and those working for a cure.

“Everybody’s got some kind of connection to cancer in general, but cancer… is so impactful through all of our communities,” said Sgt. Mark Rehberg. “Everybody’s got a connection.”

Clive officers are also wearing a pink patch on their uniforms.

Locals can purchase the patches for $5 with proceeds going to a breast cancer charity.