Do you recognize this bank robber? Call Dallas police of so. (photo courtesy: Dallas Police Department)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for an armed bank robber who hit the Capital One Bank located at 4208 Lemmon Avenue.

It happened on October 10, 2018, at 12:25 p.m.

The suspect, armed with a handgun, demanded money from the witness who was standing behind the teller’s counter. The teller gave him an undetermined amount of money before the suspect fled on foot.

Police described the robber as a white male, 50 years old, approximately 5’6″ to 5’7″, 170 to 180 lbs.

He carried a silver revolver and wore a pink shirt at the time of the crime.

Anyone with additional information concerning the suspect or offense please contact the Dallas Field Office of the FBI at (972)559.5000 or, the Dallas Police Department Robbery Unit Det. Winn at (214) 797. 0296.