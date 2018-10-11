WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Wylie teenager who police say beat his mother with a baseball bat before he died in a high speed chase with police has been identified.

Fifteen-year-old Austin Schell went to school at the Achieve Academy in Wylie.

Students at the school told CBS 11 they were at a loss to explain the events that led to the death of their classmate on Wednesday.

Grief counselors were brought to the school Thursday.

Wylie Police say Schell was behind the wheel of his mother’s car when it slammed into the back of a truck in Farmersville while being pursued by authorities.

Schell was suspected of beating his mother with a baseball bat inside their Wylie apartment earlier in the day.

She was taken to a Plano hospital with serious injuries.

Neighbors told CBS 11 off camera, the mother and son were friendly and never showed signs of any issues that would lead to such a violent attack.

Students who knew Schell described the mood in the school the day after.

“We had one of our teachers come up and they kind of just put us in a room and told us and he was really like a heartbreaking moment,” said student Craig Mupoperi. “I never got to know him all the way personally but from what I heard he was a really great kid.”

Wylie ISD released a statement on the matter:

“Wylie ISD is saddened by this tragic loss of a young life. While we may never know what led Austin to the make the choices he did yesterday, he was a smart young man with the potential for a bright future. He touched the lives of several students and teachers throughout Wylie ISD and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Meantime, Wylie Police are hoping to get a better idea what caused the teen to attack his mother when she’s able to talk to detectives.

On Thursday evening, Wylie Police said they have asked the Texas Rangers to lead the investigation.