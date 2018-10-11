GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After four days without power, lights are back on in a Garland neighborhood.

Garland Power and Light was able to energize the neighborhood before Friday’s deadline it had promised customers.

Bill Gilbert was in the middle of showing CBS 11 his house without power, when he was thrilled to discover the lights were back on.

“We have been staying with my daughter in Dallas, and we come back every day hoping there’s a little power, and we stay until it gets dark,” said Gilbert.

More than 400 Garland Power and Light customers lost power Sunday afternoon.

Powerful winds knocked down 18, high voltage power poles along Wynn Joyce Road. Some folks were able to make due with candles and flash lights.

“So Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday we just went somewhere and eat lunch,” said Mickey McShan.

Others relied on generators or left the neighborhood all together.

“I’s been extremely inconvenient,” said Gilbert. “It’s cost us at least $500 in spoilage or food.”

Thanks to utility crews working around the clock, the lights are back on in this corner of Garland.

Garland Power and Light says anyone still without power should call 972-205-3000.