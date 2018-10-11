  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
By MaryAnn Martinez
Filed Under:dfw, electricity, Garland, Garland Power and Light, Power outage, power restored, Texas

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After four days without power, lights are back on in a Garland neighborhood.

Garland Power and Light was able to energize the neighborhood before Friday’s deadline it had promised customers.

Bill Gilbert was in the middle of showing CBS 11 his house without power, when he was thrilled to discover the lights were back on.

“We have been staying with my daughter in Dallas, and we come back every day hoping there’s a little power, and we stay until it gets dark,” said Gilbert.

More than 400 Garland Power and Light customers lost power Sunday afternoon.

garland power lightpole Power Back On For Garland Neighborhood That Had Been Without Electricity Since Sunday

(CBS 11)

Powerful winds knocked down 18, high voltage power poles along Wynn Joyce Road. Some folks were able to make due with candles and flash lights. 

“So Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday we just went somewhere and eat lunch,” said Mickey McShan.

Others relied on generators or left the neighborhood all together.

“I’s been extremely inconvenient,” said Gilbert. “It’s cost us at least $500 in spoilage or food.”

Thanks to utility crews working around the clock, the lights are back on in this corner of Garland.

Garland Power and Light says anyone still without power should call 972-205-3000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s