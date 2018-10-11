  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Texas Rangers have done their first interviews in the search to replace fired manager Jeff Banister.

According to people familiar with the details, the Rangers on Thursday interviewed Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde in Arlington, and did a phone interview with Astros bench coach Joe Espada because Houston is preparing for the start of the ALCS against Boston.

Joe Espada, Brandon Hyde and Jayce Tingler have reportedly interviewed for the Rangers manager job (Getty Images)

The team is making no public comments about candidates being interviewed.

Texas did its first interview Tuesday in Arlington with Jayce Tingler, the team’s assistant general manager.

Banister was fired with 10 games left in his fourth season.

The Rangers won AL West titles in Banister’s first two years but have since had consecutive losing seasons.

They lost 95 games this year and finished 36 games out of first place when the focus shifted to the development of younger players.

