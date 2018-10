DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A young male victim has died after being hit by a DWI suspect while riding his bike in east Oak Cliff overnight.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene at Great Trinity Forest Way near I-45 at around 12:15 a.m.

Authorities say the victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 49-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and was found to be under the influence. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.