The Black Diamond Jet Team will be performing at the 2013 Fort Worth Alliance Air Show. (credit: blackdiamondjetteam.com)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Due to the threat of severe weather, the air show has been cancelled for Saturday, October 13, the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show said in an email Friday afternoon.

“As always, the safety of our attendees, performers, volunteers and crew members is a top priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the show said in a statement.

The show is expected to resume on Sunday, October 14 with gates opening at 9:00 a.m.

Saturday’s pre-purchased parking passes may be redeemed for general admission parking into Sunday’s show, and Family 4-Pack food, drink and program vouchers will also be honored.