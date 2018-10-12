WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Filed Under:Air Show, Alliance Air Show, Fort Worth, severe weather, show cancelled
The Black Diamond Jet Team will be performing at the 2013 Fort Worth Alliance Air Show. (credit: blackdiamondjetteam.com)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Due to the threat of severe weather, the air show has been cancelled for Saturday, October 13, the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show said in an email Friday afternoon.

“As always, the safety of our attendees, performers, volunteers and crew members is a top priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the show said in a statement.

The show is expected to resume on Sunday, October 14 with gates opening at 9:00 a.m.

Saturday’s pre-purchased parking passes may be redeemed for general admission parking into Sunday’s show, and Family 4-Pack food, drink and program vouchers will also be honored.

alliance air show Alliance Air Show Cancelled For Saturday; Resumes Sunday

The Black Diamond Jet Team headlined the 2013 Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Presented by Bell Helicopter. (credit: Fort Worth Alliance Air Show)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s