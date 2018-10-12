DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Dirk Nowitzki’s debut in his record 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks won’t be in the opener.
Coach Rick Carlisle said Friday the 40-year-old Nowitzki will miss “multiple weeks” with a longer-than-expected recovery from left ankle surgery in April.
The Mavericks open the season Wednesday in Phoenix.
Nowitzki said he had a setback when he started playing again about a week before training camp. He hasn’t practiced in the preseason.
The surgery just before the end of last season was to remove bone spurs.
Carlisle said the 13-time All-Star was doing better but hasn’t done any significant work on the court.
The Mavericks finished to 2017-18 with a 24-58 record.
