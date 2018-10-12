  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki, left ankle surgery, NBA, Rick Carlisle

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Dirk Nowitzki’s debut in his record 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks won’t be in the opener.

Coach Rick Carlisle said Friday the 40-year-old Nowitzki will miss “multiple weeks” with a longer-than-expected recovery from left ankle surgery in April.

gettyimages 1047086610 e1539371298802 Dirk To Miss Start Of Season For Mavericks Due To Left Ankle Issues

Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks walks off the court after the preseason game against the Beijing Ducks at American Airlines Center on September 29, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Mavericks open the season Wednesday in Phoenix.

Nowitzki said he had a setback when he started playing again about a week before training camp. He hasn’t practiced in the preseason.

The surgery just before the end of last season was to remove bone spurs.

Carlisle said the 13-time All-Star was doing better but hasn’t done any significant work on the court.

The Mavericks finished to 2017-18 with a 24-58 record.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s