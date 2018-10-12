TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A dive team will go back in to a North Texas lake this weekend to try to solve the mystery of what happened to three missing girls.

Last month, the divers pulled a car from Benbrook Lake.

On Saturday, they’ll go in to pull a second vehicle out of the lake.

They’re trying to find a 9, 14 and 17-year-old who all vanished during a shopping trip in 1974.

One of the girls’ brothers believes a person of interest in the case may have dumped a car in the lake.