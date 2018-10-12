ARLINGTON, TX (HOODLINE) — A modern American eatery with a dog-friendly patio has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, the newcomer is located at 241 E. Interstate 20 Highway. This is the California-based chain’s fourth location in Texas; it also has outposts in Nevada, Colorado and Illinois.

On its extensive menu, you’ll find burgers, sandwiches and full entrees. Options include the pulled pork sandwich with house barbecue sauce, blue cheese slaw and crispy onions on a toasted bun; the barbecue bison meatloaf with smoked bacon, red-skin potato mash and sautéed spinach; and sesame-crusted ahi tuna with cauliflower mash. (See the full menu here.)

Wash down your meal with one of the local craft brews or try the sampler featuring six four-ounce tasters.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Amanda K., who was among the first to review it on Oct. 7, wrote, “The food was seriously delicious and the service was incredible! We tried drinks, appetizers, salads, entrees, kids meals and dessert — nothing disappointed!”

E C. noted, “The food was excellent; our server was wonderful and made our experience delightful. The highlight of the evening was the seven-layer chocolate cake — don’t leave here without it!”

Hungry? Stop by and welcome it to the neighborhood: It’s open from 11 a.m.–midnight on weekdays and from 9 a.m.–midnight on weekends.