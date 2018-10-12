DALLAS (HOODLINE) — In search of a new favorite soul food restaurant?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top soul food spots around Dallas, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Sweet Georgia Brown Bar-B-Que Buffet

Photo: Temina C./Yelp

Topping the list is Sweet Georgia Brown Bar-B-Que Buffet. Located at 2840 E. Ledbetter Drive in South Dallas, the eatery, which offers barbecue, soup and more, is the highest-rated soul food restaurant in Dallas, boasting four stars out of 403 reviews on Yelp.

Besides the buffet option, you can buy meat by the pound or as part of a platter. Options include ribs, sliced beef, Polish sausage, hot links, chopped beef, pork chops, smoked ham, turkey wings and more. Sides include collard greens, mac and cheese, black-eyed peas and broccoli casserole.

Miata L. who reviewed it on Sept. 19, wrote, “Ribs and soul food? Yes, please. This place was great. It’s a bit off the beaten path for those visiting Dallas, but it’s worth the drive. The portions are huge! Like, one plate is a meat and three sides. Huge sides. Two or three people can easily share one plate. We had leftovers for a day.”

2. WingBucket

Next up is Main Street District’s WingBucket, situated at 1200 Main St. With four stars out of 391 reviews on Yelp, the chicken shop and soul food spot has proven to be a local favorite.

The spot serves wings, tenders and ribs, with a selection of flavors and dips. Make it a combo with a side and either a soft drink, beer or daiquiri. Sides include bacon cheddar mac, mustard potato salad, cream spinach, fried okra, fried green beans and Southern collard greens.

Yelper Mimi H. said, “Definitely my new favorite place for wings! Went during the afternoon and service was so quick. The wings were so fresh, soft and delicious. … The sides are amazing as well! Highly recommend the cream corn and bacon mac and cheese!”

3. Mama’s Daughters’ Diner

Photo: Jims S./Yelp

Near East’s Mama’s Daughters’ Diner, located at 2014 Irving Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the diner and soul food spot four stars out of 309 reviews.

The diner serves an all-day menu of breakfast and lunch fare, including Mama’s Favorite Breakfast (two eggs with hash browns or grits and biscuits with sausage gravy, plus choice of sausage, bacon or ham) and the pork chops (grilled or deep fried with two sides and a roll or cornbread). Daily specials include meatloaf, liver and onions, fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, breaded catfish and braised beef tips with rice. (See the full menu here.)

Valerie C., who reviewed the restaurant on Sept. 16, said, “The amount of food for the price was excessive! I got chicken fried chicken, and it came with three sides and bread! The food was tasty Southern home cooking. Just the comfort food I love! … The seating is family style, so don’t expect a table to yourself. Go on in and meet some new folks.”

4. Ten Eleven Grill

Photo: Kia S./Yelp

Ten Eleven Grill, a soul food and Southern spot in South Boulevard-Park Row, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 54 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1011 Corinth St. to see for yourself.

The menu offers dishes like the center-cut pork chops (fried or smothered and served with two sides), the fried chicken and waffles and the Cajun fried catfish with Louisiana-style grits. Sides include collard greens with smoked turkey, candied yams and garlic smashed potatoes. (See its menu here.)

Yelp reviewer Erika D. said, “This is the best soul food restaurant ever! Hands down! A for sure place to visit while in Dallas! Good food, good vibes and the waitstaff smiled and was courteous! A must every time I visit the Big D!”

5. Street’s Fine Chicken

Photo: Trinh T./Yelp

Finally, over in Preston Hollow, check out Street’s Fine Chicken, which has earned four stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp. You can find the New American and soul food spot, which offers, chicken, burgers and more, at 5211 Forest Lane, Suite 108.

On the menu, you’ll see chicken options that include roasted whole birds and portions, buffalo wings and boneless fried tenders. These often come with a biscuit and/or a side. Sides include house fries, whipped potatoes, apple jicama slaw and collard greens. The eatery also has sandwiches, burgers and Southern platters. Finish your meal with some Texas pecan bread pudding.

Ashley M. wrote, “I had the chicken fried steak, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, collard greens and a honey butter biscuit. All of it was amazing. I love the way they seasoned the chicken fried steak. You can really tell that they didn’t just cover it in flour and fry it. Collard greens and mac and cheese were delicious.”