NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have partnered with Susan G. Komen and Ford Motor Company to raise awareness of breast cancer among fans through its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Games and national “Star Survivor Contest.”

One of the five winning survivors (out of 300 entries), Mikeishla Taylor, visited the CBS 11 News studios to talk about her experience. She was chosen based on her compelling story of strength in her battle against breast cancer, what she has done to take action in the fight against the insipid disease, and her love for the Dallas Cowboys of course!

A nurse, Taylor found out she had cancer after finding a lump while giving a self breast examination demonstration.

“I was only 30 at the time… and I went to my doctor and said ‘Please tell me this isn’t what I think it is,’ ” she said.

But it was.

A subsequent mammogram showed two lumps in Taylor’s breast, one of which was cancerous.

“It was caught early, Stage 1,” explained the Star Survivor.

A six year Air Force veteran, Taylor underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and had a double mastectomy. Then, she had a baby not long after completing therapy.

“She turns 2 today!”

Celebrating her child, a positive prognosis from doctors and now a win as a Star Survivor, Taylor did what most women would do on a roll. She shopped.

“They gave us $1,000 to spend in the Pro Shop!”

In addition to the cash, Taylor won a VIP Cowboys fan experience and tickets to the Dallas Cowboys’ Breast Cancer Awareness Game this Sunday, October 14.

All five survivors will be honored at the game.

