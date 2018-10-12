CBS 11 Pep RallyLive At Fossil Ridge High School | Watch
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsey Buckingham is suing Fleetwood Mac for kicking him off the band’s new tour.

In the suit, the Hollywood Reporter says the guitarist and songwriter is seeking his share of the tour because he says he still wants and is able to perform.

(L-R) Honorees Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood perform onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The suit names bandmates Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and John McVie.

Buckingham claims he was told five days after the group appeared at Radio City Music Hall in January that the band would tour without him. He says he would have been paid at least $12 million for his share of the tour proceeds.

The band’s publicist has not responded to an email seeking comment.

The more than 50-city tour starts Friday in Nebraska, with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn replacing Buckingham.

 

