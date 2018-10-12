MONTERREY, Mexico (CBSNEWS.COM) – A shopping mall under construction in the Cumbres del Sol community of Monterrey, Mexico, collapsed Thursday, killing at least seven people and leaving another nine missing, officials said.

During a news conference local council secretary Genaro Garcia said 15 people were injured, in addition to the dead, and all the victims are believed to be construction workers.

Work on the three-story structure in the northern industrial hub in Nuevo Leon state was being carried out without the necessary license, authorities said.

The concrete slabs of the structure appear to have pancaked, falling one atop another.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Rest Of The Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊