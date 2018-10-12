  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Xaziver Deshun Williams, 23 (photo courtesy: Irving Police)

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in the Irving Jail, charged with murder after surveillance video showed him driving off with a woman atop his car who was found dead on North State Loop 12.

Police said Xaziver Deshun Williams, 23, stole a backpack from the victim, April Vera’s room. As Williams was leaving the parking lot, police said Vera climbed onto the car.

The 22-year-old woman eventually fell off the car onto the roadway and was killed, police said.

Williams’ bond is set at $1,000,000.

Police initially thought they were investigating a hit-and-run when they found Vera’s body on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

But surveillance video gave police more insight into how the young woman ended up in the middle of the roadway.

The investigation continues.

 

 

 

