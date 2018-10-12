FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Lyndo Jones, the man shot by former Mesquite Police officer Derick Wiley in November of 2017, was arrested this week for drug possession.

On September 27, the Dallas County jury in Derick Wiley’s aggravated assault trial was unable to reach a verdict and the case ended in a mistrial.

In November 2017, Wiley ordered Lyndo Jones to get out of his truck and threatened to shoot him. The incident was captured on body cam and shown during the trial.

The two men got into a tussle while Jones was on the ground. As Jones tried to get away, Wiley shot him twice.

During the trial, Jones recounted the evening he was sitting on his truck in a Mesquite parking lot.

He admitted to smoking marijuana and cocaine, when he he heard the voice of a man cursing him.

“He said, I will f…ing (expletive) shoot you. I was scared. I didn’t know he was police,” Jones testified.

Wiley, his hands and voice captured in body cam video shown to jurors, has his gun drawn, loudly commanding Jones to get out of his truck and get on the ground. The video records Jones responding with “Yes sir” and “Don’t shoot me” statements during the ordeal.

As Wiley has Jones on the ground, Jones asks, “What are you doing?”

He freed himself from Wiley’s hold while on the ground, and attempts to run away. Wiley fires two shots. Both hit Jones.

It’s not yet clear if the Dallas County DA’s Office will retry the case against Wiley.