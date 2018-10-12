DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A lucky player may soon overcome remarkably bad odds to win the nation’s ninth-largest lottery jackpot.
Numbers will be drawn Friday night for a chance at the estimated $548 million Mega Millions prize. The jackpot has grown since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.
It only costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of instant wealth aren’t good. The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the jackpot is one in 302.5 million.
The $548 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $309 million.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
|Amount
|Date
|Winning Tickets
|$656 million
|3/30/2012
|3-IL, KS, MD
|$648 million
|12/17/2013
|2-CA, GA
|$548 million (est)
|10/12/2018
|?
|$543 million
|7/24/2018
|1-CA
|$536 million
|7/8/2016
|1-IN
|$533 million
|3/30/2018
|1-NJ
|$451 million
|1/5/2018
|1-FL
|$414 million
|3/18/2014
|2-FL, MD
|$393 million
|8/11/2017
|1-IL
|$390 million
|3/6/2007
|2-GA, NJ