DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A lucky player may soon overcome remarkably bad odds to win the nation’s ninth-largest lottery jackpot.

Numbers will be drawn Friday night for a chance at the estimated $548 million Mega Millions prize. The jackpot has grown since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It only costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of instant wealth aren’t good. The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the jackpot is one in 302.5 million.

The $548 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $309 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Amount
 Date
 Winning Tickets
$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD
$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA
$548 million (est) 10/12/2018 ?
$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA
$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN
$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ
$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL
$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, MD
$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL
$390 million 3/6/2007 2-GA, NJ
