WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Artist, Music, POTUS, President Trump, Prince's "Purple Rain", Purple Rain. Let's Go Crazy. Prince. Purple Rain. When Doves Cry. Prince. Purple Rain. Little Red Corvette. Prince. 1999. 1999. Prince. 1999. Kiss. Prince. Parade. Raspberry Beret. Prince. Around the , RIP Prince

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prince’s surviving family members are asking President Donald Trump to stop using the late rock star’s music at campaign rallies.

Prince’s “Purple Rain” has frequently been on Trump’s playlist at recent rallies, including last week in Southaven, Mississippi.

Prince’s half-brother Omarr Baker tweeted the estate’s opposition to use of any Prince music by Trump. A spokeswoman for the estate confirmed Friday that a request had been made to discontinue using it.

A White House spokeswoman referred questions to the Trump campaign, which didn’t immediately respond.

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park complex in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s