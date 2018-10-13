NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Emergency officials reported a tornado touched down in Navarro County as severe weather rocked through North Texas.

At around 2:17 p.m., the emergency managers in Navarro County reported the tornado was north of Angus and was crossing over I-45 moving east. CBS 11 is working to confirm reports and gather pictures of the reported tornado.

The latest tornado warning in North Texas is for Henderson and Anderson until 3:45 p.m. Click here for the latest on weather.

Ellis County saw a tornado warning in the afternoon. There were reports of damage near Waxahachie High School, but there have not been any confirmation yet of a tornado touching down in the area.

Hill and Johnson counties received tornado warnings throughout the afternoon. CBS 11 is working to confirm reports and gather pictures.

In the metroplex, heavy rain was the issue through the morning and afternoon as reports of flash flooding made areas dangerous for drivers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.