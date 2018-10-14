DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at a Dallas apartment after a party early Sunday morning, police say

Police say officers responded to the shooting call at the Briarwick Apartments in the 10100 block of Walnut Street. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old in the apartment with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Arthur Holloway, was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police they just finished hosting a birthday party and went to the store. When they returned, they heard a single gunshot coming from the apartment. Police were told the witnesses saw a juvenile suspect and two others running out of the apartment.

Police are searching for the suspects or any persons of interest in the deadly shooting. No arrests have been made.