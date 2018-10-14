Meghan Trainor performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Singer Meghan Trainor will be performing at the Dallas Cowboys halftime show on Thanksgiving Day, the team announced Sunday.

The team tweeted the halftime show will be the start of the Salvation Army’s 128th Red Kettle campaign for the holidays.

#CowboysNation, this Thanksgiving @Meghan_Trainor is kicking off the @SalvationArmyUS 128th Red Kettle Campaign with a LIVE halftime show performance. Tune in on FOX and join the #FightForGood pic.twitter.com/mQ20HvI2U6 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 14, 2018

Trainor has a new album releasing in early 2019 titled “Treat Myself.” Several singles have already been released for fans to listen to.

The yearly Thanksgiving Day tradition continues in Arlington on November 22 where the Cowboys will play the Washington Redskins in a division matchup.