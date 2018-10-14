WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a high-end EF-0 tornado touched down at Waxahachie High School on Saturday.

Storm damage, such as shattered windows and a busted door, could be seen at the high school from surveillance video inside.

A Waxahachie emergency management official said they received reports of the damage just before 1 p.m., which is when a tornado warning was in effect for Ellis County.

The assistant superintendent of the district said there were about 25 theater students inside the school during the storm, but there were no reported injuries.

Surveillance video from the school showed the storm blowing through a hallway and busting out a door. The heavy rain and winds could also be seen on the outside.

Waxahachie High School is a newly-built facility that just opened in August.

Students are off on Monday for a holiday, but there has been no word if damage will be cleaned up by Tuesday.